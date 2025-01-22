Tragedy Strikes Karnataka: Two Devastating Road Accidents Claim 15 Lives

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced a compensation of Rs three lakh each for the families of those who lost their lives in separate road accidents in Uttara Kannada and Raichur districts on Wednesday. In Uttara Kannada, a tragic event claimed 11 lives, while in Raichur, four people perished.

To aid the injured, Siddaramaiah affirmed that victims would receive free medical treatment. Highlighting the causes of such tragedies, he appealed for caution on the roads. SF Kammar, KMC Hospital Director, reported that while one victim was brought dead, the remaining 11 injured are stable but require continuous monitoring.

The victims, primarily vegetable sellers, were on their way to Kumta market from Savanur when their truck plunged into a valley. Expressing his sorrow, the Chief Minister extended condolences to the bereaved families, mourning the total of 14 fatalities caused by these accidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)