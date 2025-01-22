Left Menu

India's Naval Power Surge: Tri-Commissioning of Indigenous Vessels Marks Historic Milestone

This year, India's Navy marks a significant transformation by commissioning three indigenously made vessels: INS Surat, INS Nilgiri, and INS Vaghsheer. This tri-commissioning, led by PM Modi, symbolizes India's maritime strength and commitment to self-reliance, applying cutting-edge technology for enhanced national defense capabilities.

The Indian Navy has taken a monumental leap forward with the commissioning of three indigenously built warships this year. INS Surat, INS Nilgiri, and INS Vaghsheer were unveiled as symbols of India's burgeoning maritime prowess and its strides towards a self-reliant defense sector.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi officiated the commissioning ceremony on January 15 at the Naval dockyard in Mumbai, marking a historic first in Indian naval history with the simultaneous introduction of a destroyer, frigate, and submarine. Modi emphasized the advancement as a reflection of India's rich maritime heritage and its unwavering commitment to Aatmanirbhar Bharat—a self-reliant India.

The Ministry of Defence highlighted that INS Surat, a sophisticated destroyer, INS Nilgiri, a state-of-the-art stealth frigate, and INS Vaghsheer, an advanced submarine, collectively elevate the Indian Navy's operational capabilities. Beyond enhancing maritime defense, these ships underscore India's strategic role in maintaining security in the Indian Ocean Region against challenges such as terrorism, trafficking, and unyielded trade routes.

