Left Menu

IndusInd International Holdings Ltd Nears Completion of Reliance Capital Acquisition

IndusInd International Holdings Ltd (IIHL) is inching closer to acquiring debt-ridden Reliance Capital with plans for delisting its shares. The National Company Law Tribunal has approved IIHL's resolution, aiming to complete the transaction by February 2025. Reliance Capital has approached bourses to delist both equity shares and non-convertible debentures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-01-2025 17:58 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 17:58 IST
IndusInd International Holdings Ltd Nears Completion of Reliance Capital Acquisition
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

IndusInd International Holdings Ltd (IIHL) is progressing towards the acquisition of debt-laden Reliance Capital as it takes significant steps in delisting the company's shares. IIHL Chairman Ashok P Hinduja characterized this move as one of the final stages in the acquisition journey.

Reliance Capital confirmed in a regulatory filing that it approached stock exchanges to initiate the delisting process as a part of its resolution strategy. A source with knowledge of the situation indicated that the delisting is expected to be finalized by the end of this month, with the overall transaction projected to close by February 10.

The acquisition process, bolstered by IIHL's bid of Rs 9,650 crore, received approval from the National Company Law Tribunal in Mumbai. The tribunal's decision includes an extension for transaction completion until February 15, 2025. Reliance Capital encompasses various subsidiaries, including Reliance Nippon Life Insurance and Reliance General Insurance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

 United States
2
Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

 Global
3
Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

 Global
4
Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Global Trade Can Fight Hunger and Prevent Famine

Education Finance Watch 2024: The Growing Challenges in Global Education Funding

Investing in Nature: A Climate and Development Pathway for Mongolia

The battle against misinformation: Novel AI-based approach detects fake news in real-time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025