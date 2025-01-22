ICICI Prudential Life Shares Drop Despite Profit Surge: Investor Concerns Over Earnings

Shares in ICICI Prudential Life Insurance saw a notable decline of up to 10% on Wednesday as the company's December quarter results failed to impress investors.

After hitting an intraday low of Rs 572.35, the stock closed 6.04% down at Rs 597.50 on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), while also experiencing a 5.91% drop on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

Despite a surge in net profit by 43% for the third quarter, investor concerns led to heavy trading volumes, overshadowing the financial gains reported by ICICI Prudential Life Insurance for the period ending December 2024.

