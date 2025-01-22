Left Menu

ICICI Prudential Life Shares Drop Despite Profit Surge: Investor Concerns Over Earnings

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance shares fell by 10% before settling for a 6.04% drop despite reporting a 43% increase in net profit for the December quarter. The company's earnings failed to meet investor expectations, resulting in a significant intraday low and heavy trading volumes on major stock exchanges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-01-2025 19:26 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 19:26 IST
ICICI Prudential Life Shares Drop Despite Profit Surge: Investor Concerns Over Earnings
  • Country:
  • India

Shares in ICICI Prudential Life Insurance saw a notable decline of up to 10% on Wednesday as the company's December quarter results failed to impress investors.

After hitting an intraday low of Rs 572.35, the stock closed 6.04% down at Rs 597.50 on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), while also experiencing a 5.91% drop on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

Despite a surge in net profit by 43% for the third quarter, investor concerns led to heavy trading volumes, overshadowing the financial gains reported by ICICI Prudential Life Insurance for the period ending December 2024.

(With inputs from agencies.)

