ICICI Prudential Life Shares Drop Despite Profit Surge: Investor Concerns Over Earnings
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance shares fell by 10% before settling for a 6.04% drop despite reporting a 43% increase in net profit for the December quarter. The company's earnings failed to meet investor expectations, resulting in a significant intraday low and heavy trading volumes on major stock exchanges.
Shares in ICICI Prudential Life Insurance saw a notable decline of up to 10% on Wednesday as the company's December quarter results failed to impress investors.
After hitting an intraday low of Rs 572.35, the stock closed 6.04% down at Rs 597.50 on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), while also experiencing a 5.91% drop on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).
Despite a surge in net profit by 43% for the third quarter, investor concerns led to heavy trading volumes, overshadowing the financial gains reported by ICICI Prudential Life Insurance for the period ending December 2024.
