Globalising Compassion: Kailash Satyarthi's Call for a Kinder World

Nobel laureate Kailash Satyarthi calls for global compassion to combat violence and tension worldwide. Speaking at an event, he announced the 'Satyarthi Movement for Global Compassion' and highlighted the need for proactive measures against AI threats. He commended India's progress in child protection and reporting of crimes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mathura | Updated: 22-01-2025 19:30 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 19:30 IST
Kailash Satyarthi
  • Country:
  • India

Kailash Satyarthi, a Nobel Peace Prize laureate, urged the global community to embrace 'globalisation of compassion' to mitigate violence and social tensions during a recent event. He was speaking at the Kalyanam Karoti Eye Institute inauguration in Mathura on Monday.

Satyarthi also introduced the 'Satyarthi Movement for Global Compassion', supported by global leaders and fellow laureates. He emphasized the importance of addressing the risks associated with the rising influence of artificial intelligence, advocating for 'Compassion Intelligence' as a countermeasure.

Highlighting progress in child protection, Satyarthi noted India's improved laws and policies, increased investment in education, and growing public awareness. He pointed out that more crimes against children are being reported, reflecting a positive shift towards justice and resolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

