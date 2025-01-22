Empowering Women: Martial Arts Training and More in Himachal Pradesh
In Himachal Pradesh, Minister Dhani Ram Shandil emphasizes the importance of martial arts training for girls as part of women empowerment initiatives. During the 'Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao' scheme commemoration, he highlighted the need for economic independence and addressed growing concerns about drug abuse in the state.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 22-01-2025 20:34 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 20:34 IST
- Country:
- India
Martial arts should be integrated into the school curriculum for girls to enhance their safety, declared Himachal Pradesh Health Minister Dhani Ram Shandil at a recent event.
Speaking at the 10th anniversary of the 'Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao' scheme, he reiterated the state government's commitment to women's welfare and empowerment through various initiatives.
The programme spotlighted achievements of young women and stressed the need to tackle drug abuse with coordinated community efforts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement