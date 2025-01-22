Empowering Women: Martial Arts Training and More in Himachal Pradesh

Martial arts should be integrated into the school curriculum for girls to enhance their safety, declared Himachal Pradesh Health Minister Dhani Ram Shandil at a recent event.

Speaking at the 10th anniversary of the 'Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao' scheme, he reiterated the state government's commitment to women's welfare and empowerment through various initiatives.

The programme spotlighted achievements of young women and stressed the need to tackle drug abuse with coordinated community efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)