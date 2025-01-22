Left Menu

Empowering Women: Martial Arts Training and More in Himachal Pradesh

In Himachal Pradesh, Minister Dhani Ram Shandil emphasizes the importance of martial arts training for girls as part of women empowerment initiatives. During the 'Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao' scheme commemoration, he highlighted the need for economic independence and addressed growing concerns about drug abuse in the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 22-01-2025 20:34 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 20:34 IST
Empowering Women: Martial Arts Training and More in Himachal Pradesh
  • Country:
  • India

Martial arts should be integrated into the school curriculum for girls to enhance their safety, declared Himachal Pradesh Health Minister Dhani Ram Shandil at a recent event.

Speaking at the 10th anniversary of the 'Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao' scheme, he reiterated the state government's commitment to women's welfare and empowerment through various initiatives.

The programme spotlighted achievements of young women and stressed the need to tackle drug abuse with coordinated community efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

 United States
2
Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

 Global
3
Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

 Global
4
Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Global Trade Can Fight Hunger and Prevent Famine

Education Finance Watch 2024: The Growing Challenges in Global Education Funding

Investing in Nature: A Climate and Development Pathway for Mongolia

The battle against misinformation: Novel AI-based approach detects fake news in real-time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025