Tragedy Strikes in Maharashtra: Fatal Jalgaon Train Collision

Union Home Minister Amit Shah contacted Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday to assess the aftermath of the tragic train mishap in Jalgaon. In a public assurance, Shah confirmed that local authorities are extending their full support to those injured in the accident.

Expressing profound sorrow over the incident, Shah conveyed his condolences to the victims' families and urged for the swift recovery of the injured. Preliminary reports indicate that at least 11 people were killed when the Karnataka Express collided with passengers who had evacuated the Pushpak Express amid fears of a fire.

Maharashtra's leadership, including Governor CP Radhakrishnan, publicly mourned the disaster, while Minister Gulabrao Patil clarified that panic among the Pushpak Express passengers led to the tragedy. Meanwhile, political leaders, such as Congress President Nana Patole, criticized the Modi government for failing railway safety systems.

