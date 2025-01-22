Tragedy in Jalgaon: Train Accident Claims 11 Lives, Sparks Safety Concerns
Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde called the Jalgaon train accident tragic, with 11 dead after an incident involving the Pushpak and Karnataka Expresses. The government offers aid, including Rs 5 lakh compensation for victims' families. Reports state passengers attempted to cross tracks, leading to the collision.
- Country:
- India
In a harrowing incident in Jalgaon, Maharashtra, a grave train accident involving the Pushpak Express and Karnataka Express has left 11 dead, sparking urgent safety concerns. Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde expressed condolences, seeing the incident as a tragedy requiring immediate government attention and aid.
Reports from the site indicate a chain of unfortunate events, with passengers of the Pushpak Express stepping onto the tracks to escape a suspected fire, only to be struck by the oncoming Karnataka Express. Officials, including the District Collector, are actively coordinating rescue operations.
Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced a relief package of Rs 5 lakh for the victims' families and full medical expense coverage for the injured. Meanwhile, questions arise on the circumstances, as railway officials report unauthorized chain-pulling and subsequent track crossing by the passengers.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Spotlight on Pamban: How Railway Safety Measures are Evolving
Tragedy on the Tracks: Railway Safety Under Scrutiny
Maharashtra to establish `Innovation City' on the lines of Gujarat's GIFT City: CM Devendra Fadnavis.
Tragic Train Collision in Jalgaon District
Police have got many clues in Saif Ali Khan knife attack case: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.