Left Menu

Tragedy in Jalgaon: Train Accident Claims 11 Lives, Sparks Safety Concerns

Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde called the Jalgaon train accident tragic, with 11 dead after an incident involving the Pushpak and Karnataka Expresses. The government offers aid, including Rs 5 lakh compensation for victims' families. Reports state passengers attempted to cross tracks, leading to the collision.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-01-2025 21:07 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 21:07 IST
Tragedy in Jalgaon: Train Accident Claims 11 Lives, Sparks Safety Concerns
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a harrowing incident in Jalgaon, Maharashtra, a grave train accident involving the Pushpak Express and Karnataka Express has left 11 dead, sparking urgent safety concerns. Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde expressed condolences, seeing the incident as a tragedy requiring immediate government attention and aid.

Reports from the site indicate a chain of unfortunate events, with passengers of the Pushpak Express stepping onto the tracks to escape a suspected fire, only to be struck by the oncoming Karnataka Express. Officials, including the District Collector, are actively coordinating rescue operations.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced a relief package of Rs 5 lakh for the victims' families and full medical expense coverage for the injured. Meanwhile, questions arise on the circumstances, as railway officials report unauthorized chain-pulling and subsequent track crossing by the passengers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

 United States
2
Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

 Global
3
Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

 Global
4
Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Global Trade Can Fight Hunger and Prevent Famine

Education Finance Watch 2024: The Growing Challenges in Global Education Funding

Investing in Nature: A Climate and Development Pathway for Mongolia

The battle against misinformation: Novel AI-based approach detects fake news in real-time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025