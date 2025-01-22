Tragedy in Jalgaon: Train Accident Claims 11 Lives, Sparks Safety Concerns

In a harrowing incident in Jalgaon, Maharashtra, a grave train accident involving the Pushpak Express and Karnataka Express has left 11 dead, sparking urgent safety concerns. Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde expressed condolences, seeing the incident as a tragedy requiring immediate government attention and aid.

Reports from the site indicate a chain of unfortunate events, with passengers of the Pushpak Express stepping onto the tracks to escape a suspected fire, only to be struck by the oncoming Karnataka Express. Officials, including the District Collector, are actively coordinating rescue operations.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced a relief package of Rs 5 lakh for the victims' families and full medical expense coverage for the injured. Meanwhile, questions arise on the circumstances, as railway officials report unauthorized chain-pulling and subsequent track crossing by the passengers.

(With inputs from agencies.)