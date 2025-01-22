Dollar Holds Steady Amid Trade Tariff Uncertainty

On Wednesday, the U.S. dollar exhibited stability after previously touching its lowest point in two weeks, as investors awaited clarity on potential tariff plans from President Donald Trump. Trump's recent musings on imposing tariffs have impacted currency movements.

Recently, the greenback reached its highest since 2021, driven by tariff speculation, but it has since dipped due to the absence of definite plans from Trump. This correction coincided with expectations around Federal Reserve policies and international interest rate differentials.

The dollar index reflected this volatility, rising slightly after earlier declines. Various international currencies, such as the euro and the yen, experienced fluctuations based on central bank decisions and economic conditions in Europe and Japan.

(With inputs from agencies.)