Shimla's Tourism Frozen: No Snowfall, Elections, and Mahakumbh Divert Tourists

Shimla, the capital of Himachal Pradesh, is witnessing a severe downturn in its tourism sector, battered by a combination of unfavorable factors. The absence of snowfall, compounded by the ongoing Mahakumbh and Delhi elections, has resulted in a drastic drop in tourist arrivals despite India Meteorological Department's predictions of snow. This slump is causing ripples across the local economy, particularly impacting the hotel industry, travel businesses, and transport services.

Tour operator Vasu expressed deep concern over the declining tourist numbers, telling ANI, "Normally, 90 percent of tourists would visit Himachal Pradesh during this period. Now, they are opting for the Mahakumbh or are distracted by the Delhi elections. The lack of snowfall only exacerbates the situation." With hotel occupancy in Shimla plummeting and roadside eateries witnessing fewer patrons, the atmosphere is disheartening.

Businesses are eagerly awaiting a change in weather to revive the sector, but hope is dwindling. A local travel agent described a season of losses, with hotels and eateries nearly deserted and the transport system severely underused. "The snow is crucial for bringing back tourists. We hope for better weather by January 25th or 26th," he said. Disappointed visitors, including Mohit from Delhi, echoed similar sentiments, recounting their letdown over the current dry conditions.

The Mahakumbh, a major religious event, and the electoral rush in Delhi have significantly diverted potential tourists, underscoring Shimla's vulnerability as a tourism-dependent region. Stakeholders now pray for a transformation in circumstances that could reignite the industry's former vitality (ANI).

(With inputs from agencies.)