Security Forces Deal a Crushing Blow to Naxalism in Gariaband Encounter

By Abhishek Singh: In a decisive encounter in Gariaband, security forces successfully neutralized 16 Naxals, boosting morale as they returned to base with chants of "Bharat Mata Ki Jai." The strike, marked by its intensity, saw the recovery of multiple automatic weapons including AK-47s and SLRs.

Personnel on the ground confirmed the tactical win, reporting two more Naxal casualties on Wednesday. 'They attacked first, but our response was swift and strong,' said Prakash Singh, a key participant in the operation. Singh vowed continued efforts to make Chhattisgarh Naxal-free, despite the challenging circumstances.

Nitesh Kumar, another officer, termed the operation as a 'huge achievement,' adding that the joint effort by Chhattisgarh Police, Special Task Force, CRPF, and others highlighted their strategic success. Despite one soldier sustaining a bullet injury, the operation underscores the state's unyielding stance against Maoism.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai reiterated the government's resolve to root out Maoism, calling the ideology a societal 'cancer.' Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah praised the forces for delivering a 'mighty blow' to Naxalism.

(With inputs from agencies.)