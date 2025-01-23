Left Menu

Assam's Tea Gardens to Become Health Hubs Under New Initiative

Updated: 23-01-2025 10:05 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move to bolster healthcare services in Assam's tea garden regions, the National Health Mission (NHM) Assam has formalized an agreement to convert 354 tea garden hospitals into Ayushman Arogya Mandirs.

This initiative seeks to enhance healthcare access for tea garden workers and their families, addressing critical health challenges prevalent in these areas.

The agreement ceremony saw the participation of key political figures, including Assam's Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Ashok Singhal, and various state ministers and MLAs, highlighting the government's commitment to improving health outcomes in these communities.

Minister Singhal underscored the necessity of combating rampant health issues like anemia, malnutrition, and high maternal and neonatal mortality rates.

Additional health concerns, such as tuberculosis and diarrhoea, persist due to inadequate healthcare infrastructure in tea estates.

Existing health initiatives including Mobile Medical Units and Public-Private Partnerships have laid a framework, but the establishment of Ayushman Arogya Mandirs aims to provide comprehensive healthcare through dedicated Community Health Officers.

These centers will offer 12 health packages covering maternal care, family planning, disease management, and more.

Free medicines, diagnostics, and infrastructure improvements like labor rooms will support better health outcomes.

Minister Singhal stressed prevention and healthy lifestyles, integrating yoga and wellness into these centers.

With 4,947 centers already upgraded, the initiative aligns with PM Narendra Modi's vision for accessible healthcare.

(With inputs from agencies.)

