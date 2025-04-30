Left Menu

Amul Milk Prices to See Nationwide Increase Starting May 1

Amul milk prices will rise by Rs 2 per litre across India starting May 1, 2025, due to increased production costs, as announced by GCMMF. This increment equates to a 3-4% hike in maximum retail price but remains lower than the average food inflation rate.

Starting May 1, 2025, Amul milk prices will experience a nationwide increase of Rs 2 per litre, as per an announcement made by the Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF) on Wednesday. This price adjustment is attributed to rising production costs.

Despite the increase, which signifies a 3-4% hike in maximum retail price, it is considered below the prevailing average food inflation rate. The cooperative has not implemented a price change since June 2024.

The move aims to support the federation's 36 lakh milk producers, mirroring recent farmer price adjustments. New consumer prices will see a 500ml pouch of Amul Gold milk at Rs 34 and a one litre pouch at Rs 67 in Gujarat, among other changes.

