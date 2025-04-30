Amul Milk Prices to See Nationwide Increase Starting May 1

Starting May 1, 2025, Amul milk prices will experience a nationwide increase of Rs 2 per litre, as per an announcement made by the Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF) on Wednesday. This price adjustment is attributed to rising production costs.

Despite the increase, which signifies a 3-4% hike in maximum retail price, it is considered below the prevailing average food inflation rate. The cooperative has not implemented a price change since June 2024.

The move aims to support the federation's 36 lakh milk producers, mirroring recent farmer price adjustments. New consumer prices will see a 500ml pouch of Amul Gold milk at Rs 34 and a one litre pouch at Rs 67 in Gujarat, among other changes.

(With inputs from agencies.)