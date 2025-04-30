Amul Milk Prices to See Nationwide Increase Starting May 1
Amul milk prices will rise by Rs 2 per litre across India starting May 1, 2025, due to increased production costs, as announced by GCMMF. This increment equates to a 3-4% hike in maximum retail price but remains lower than the average food inflation rate.
- Country:
- Iran
Starting May 1, 2025, Amul milk prices will experience a nationwide increase of Rs 2 per litre, as per an announcement made by the Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF) on Wednesday. This price adjustment is attributed to rising production costs.
Despite the increase, which signifies a 3-4% hike in maximum retail price, it is considered below the prevailing average food inflation rate. The cooperative has not implemented a price change since June 2024.
The move aims to support the federation's 36 lakh milk producers, mirroring recent farmer price adjustments. New consumer prices will see a 500ml pouch of Amul Gold milk at Rs 34 and a one litre pouch at Rs 67 in Gujarat, among other changes.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
India's Wholesale Inflation Sees a Slight Dip in March 2025
India's wholesale price index (WPI) based inflation eases to 2.05 pc in March against 2.38 pc in February: Govt data.
Wholesale Inflation Hits 6-Month Low: A Price Drop Story
Retail inflation declines marginally to 3.34 pc in March compared to 3.61 in February: Govt data.
Retail Inflation Hits Six-Year Low