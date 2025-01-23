Left Menu

INCOIS Wins 2025 Subhash Chandra Bose Disaster Management Award

The Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services has been recognized with the Subhash Chandra Bose Aapda Prabandhan Puraskar for its outstanding disaster management efforts. This prestigious award highlights INCOIS's key role in providing early warnings for ocean hazards and safeguarding coastal communities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-01-2025 10:16 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 10:16 IST
INCOIS Wins 2025 Subhash Chandra Bose Disaster Management Award
Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (File Photo/@ESSO_INCOIS). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Ministry of Home Affairs has announced that the Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS) has been awarded the prestigious Subhash Chandra Bose Aapda Prabandhan Puraskar 2025 in the Institutional Category for its outstanding contributions to disaster management. This award, instituted by the Central government, honors remarkable contributions in this critical field.

Every January 23rd, on the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, the award is announced, accompanied by a significant cash prize and a certificate for both institutions and individuals. This year received wide interest with 297 nominations from July 2024 onwards, showcasing the high level of engagement and competition surrounding the award.

Founded in 1999 in Hyderabad, INCOIS plays a pivotal role in India's disaster management strategy. The center's Indian Tsunami Early Warning Centre (ITEWC) provides swift tsunami alerts to India and 28 other nations and is recognized by UNESCO for its excellence. INCOIS's comprehensive forecasting capabilities for high waves, cyclones, and storm surges notably enhance safety measures for coastal regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

 United States
2
Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

 Global
3
Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

 Global
4
Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025