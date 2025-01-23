INCOIS Wins 2025 Subhash Chandra Bose Disaster Management Award

The Ministry of Home Affairs has announced that the Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS) has been awarded the prestigious Subhash Chandra Bose Aapda Prabandhan Puraskar 2025 in the Institutional Category for its outstanding contributions to disaster management. This award, instituted by the Central government, honors remarkable contributions in this critical field.

Every January 23rd, on the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, the award is announced, accompanied by a significant cash prize and a certificate for both institutions and individuals. This year received wide interest with 297 nominations from July 2024 onwards, showcasing the high level of engagement and competition surrounding the award.

Founded in 1999 in Hyderabad, INCOIS plays a pivotal role in India's disaster management strategy. The center's Indian Tsunami Early Warning Centre (ITEWC) provides swift tsunami alerts to India and 28 other nations and is recognized by UNESCO for its excellence. INCOIS's comprehensive forecasting capabilities for high waves, cyclones, and storm surges notably enhance safety measures for coastal regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)