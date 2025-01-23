Left Menu

Horror Unfolds in Rangareddy: Man Allegedly Murders Wife, Cooks Body Parts

A gruesome murder case in Venkateswara Colony, Rangareddy district, reveals a man allegedly killed his wife and cooked some body parts. Police investigate as the husband admits to the crime and disposed of remains in a lake, following a missing person's report by the victim's mother.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-01-2025 10:33 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 10:33 IST
File photo of victim named Subamma (Photo/Rangareddy Police). Image Credit: ANI
In a shocking development from Venkateswara Colony in Rangareddy district, police are grappling with a gruesome murder case with chilling details. Under the jurisdiction of the Meerpet Police Station, the case involves a man accused of murdering his wife before allegedly cooking some body parts and discarding others in a nearby lake.

According to DCP LB Nagar, the process began on January 17, when a missing person's report was filed. The report named the husband as a self-confessed killer who used a knife to murder his wife, dismembered her body, and disposed of the parts. "We are conducting a thorough investigation to ascertain the truth," he commented, noting how the case emerged from a missing complaint registered by the victim's mother in Jillelaguda.

Inspector Nagaraju of Meerpet Police elaborated on the timeline, stating that on January 18, a woman named Subamma reported her daughter Madhavi missing. Married for thirteen years to Gurumurthy, a retired army employee, Madhavi had disappeared following a dispute with her husband. The couple lived in Venkateswara Colony with their two children. Police registered a case and are delving deeper into the harrowing incident.

