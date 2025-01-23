CMC Markets Confident in Financial Targets

CMC Markets PLC has announced that it is on target to achieve its annual net operating income, according to a recent trading update from the company. This demonstrates the company's financial strength and strategic planning.

In addition to positive income projections, CMC Markets has expressed confidence in adhering to its cost guidance, set at £225 million. This cost management strategy underscores a commitment to maintaining fiscal discipline.

The latest update reflects the company's steady performance and dedication to meeting its financial goals, contributing to its robust market standing.

