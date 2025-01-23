Odisha Celebrates Netaji's Legacy with Grand Parakram Diwas Festivities

In a solemn tribute to one of India's most revered freedom fighters, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, along with state assembly speaker Surama Padhy, commemorated the 128th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. The event, termed as 'Parakram Diwas,' took place on Thursday at the Odisha Assembly premises in Bhubaneswar, where dignitaries including Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida and State Minister of Revenue Department Suresh Pujari, paid their respects.

Expanding beyond the official assembly tribute, a grand celebration is scheduled to unfold from January 23 to January 25, 2025, at Barabati Fort in Cuttack, Netaji's birthplace. This three-day event is orchestrated to honor the indomitable spirit of Netaji and his lasting legacy in India's struggle for independence.

The festivities, initiated under the banner of 'Parakram Diwas' since 2021, have seen significant commemorations, from unveiling a hologram statue in New Delhi to renaming islands in the Andaman and Nicobar archipelago. This year's celebration includes cultural and educational programs, with Odisha's cultural roots prominently featured, as well as exhibitions showcasing Netaji's life through photographs, letters, and rare documents.

(With inputs from agencies.)