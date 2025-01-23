Left Menu

Shell Announces Leadership Change in Downstream and Renewables Divisions

Shell announced that Huibert Vigeveno will step down as Director of Downstream, Renewables, and Energy Solutions after 30 years. Machteld de Haan, a company insider, will succeed him starting April 1. Additionally, Andrew Smith will head Trading and Supply.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-01-2025 12:59 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 12:59 IST
Shell has announced significant changes in its leadership, with Huibert Vigeveno stepping down as Director of Downstream, Renewables, and Energy Solutions.

An internal successor, Machteld de Haan, will take over from Vigeveno on April 1, as she transitions from her role as Executive Vice President of Shell's chemicals and products division.

Additionally, the company revealed that Andrew Smith is set to lead Trading and Supply operations.

