Amit Shah Highlights Kumbh Management's Ancient Legacy at Spiritual Fair

Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah took center stage on Thursday at the 'Hindu Adhyatmik and Seva Mela' in Ahmedabad, hosted at Gujarat University. During his speech, Shah remarked on the awe-inspiring management of the Mahakumbh festival at Prayagraj, a gathering that draws attention internationally for its scale and organization.

Shah likened the government's management role in the event to the tiny yet significant contribution of a squirrel in constructing the mythological Ram Setu. He emphasized that Kumbh Mela's pull doesn't rely on formal invites, as world dignitaries express amazement over the spontaneous attendance of millions, guided solely by the stars.

During his visit, the Union Minister is set to unveil multiple developmental initiatives in Gujarat, including the Babulal Rupchand Shah Mahavir Cancer Hospital and other infrastructure projects in Surat and Ahmedabad. His itinerary reflects a strong focus on enhancing local infrastructure through collaborations between municipal bodies and the railway department.

