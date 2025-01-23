Tamil Nadu: The Birthplace of the Iron Age

In a landmark declaration, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin proclaimed that Tamil Nadu is the cradle of the Iron Age, citing recent archaeological findings that date the use of iron in the region to over 5,300 years ago. These revelations, Stalin stated, are based on evidence from excavations confirming the introduction of iron melting technology in Tamil land around 4000 BCE. These discoveries position Tamil Nadu not just as a pivotal site for Indian history, but arguably for global historical timelines.

The Chief Minister expressed his pride on social media, asserting that the meticulous research conducted by institutions globally supports these assertions. "What was once depicted in our ancient Tamil literature is now being recognized and validated by scientific discoveries," Stalin stated. He credited these advancements to the persistent efforts under the DMK's Dravidian governance model, which has worked to unearth and authenticate the historical significance of Tamil Nadu.

To celebrate and disseminate this rich heritage, new open-air museums are being established. The Keezhadi museum, set on 4.48 acres with an investment of Rs 17.10 crore, will feature artifacts from the Sangam Age and showcase the lifestyle and ingenuity of ancient Tamils. In Gangaikonda Cholapuram, the museum will emphasize the maritime prowess of the Chola dynasty, exhibiting artifacts from King Rajendra Cholan I's era, including remnants of historic constructions and maritime artifacts. These cultural hubs aim to educate visitors and preserve Tamil Nadu's distinguished place in human history.

(With inputs from agencies.)