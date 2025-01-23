Left Menu

Market Predictions: Palm Oil Prices Set to Fluctuate by 2025

Malaysian palm oil prices are forecasted to hover around 4,000 Malaysian ringgit per metric ton by 2025, with a possible spike to 4,800 ringgit in February due to increased demand during Ramadan. Despite strong competition from soyoil and other market influences, global production is expected to rise, impacting prices.

Malaysian palm oil prices are projected to trade at around 4,000 Malaysian ringgit per metric ton by 2025, with a notable increase expected in February. This temporary spike, reaching up to 4,800 ringgit, is attributed to heightened demand during Ramadan, industry analyst Dorab Mistry stated.

The palm oil futures for April on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange saw a midday decline of 64 ringgit, closing at 4,144 ringgit per metric ton. Mistry initially predicted futures to maintain above 5,000 ringgit until mid-2025.

According to Mistry, post-April palm oil production is anticipated to rise, coinciding with the availability of competitively priced South American soyoil. This could exert downward pressure on prices. He further noted that global production could increase by 2.5 million metric tons, largely driven by Indonesia's output.

