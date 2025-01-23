Inflation Risks Loom Over $1.8 Trillion Norwegian Fund

The chief executive officer of Norway's monumental $1.8 trillion sovereign wealth fund expressed concern over inflationary pressures in the United States. He highlighted it as a potential threat to global financial markets this year.

The colossal fund, which ranks among the world's largest investors, is particularly cautious about economic trends that could jeopardize its extensive asset portfolio.

This warning comes amid growing anxiety about the broader implications of inflation and its capacity to disrupt market stability and investor confidence.

(With inputs from agencies.)