IDFC First Bank Secures Rs 7,500 Crore Boost: Partnership with Global Investors

IDFC First Bank has announced board approval for a significant capital infusion of Rs 7,500 crore through preferential share allotments. The investment will involve contributions from Warburg Pincus LLC affiliate Currant Sea Investments and ADIA subsidiary Platinum Invictus B 2025 RSC Limited, pending necessary approvals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-04-2025 11:41 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 11:41 IST
IDFC First Bank announced a substantial capital raise of Rs 7,500 crore on Thursday through strategic partnerships with global investment entities.

The board approved the allotment of shares worth Rs 4,876 crore to Currant Sea Investments, linked to Warburg Pincus LLC, and Rs 2,624 crore to ADIA's subsidiary, Platinum Invictus B 2025 RSC Limited.

This move aims to strengthen the bank's financial position, subject to receiving the required shareholder and regulatory approvals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

