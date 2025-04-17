IDFC First Bank Secures Rs 7,500 Crore Boost: Partnership with Global Investors

IDFC First Bank announced a substantial capital raise of Rs 7,500 crore on Thursday through strategic partnerships with global investment entities.

The board approved the allotment of shares worth Rs 4,876 crore to Currant Sea Investments, linked to Warburg Pincus LLC, and Rs 2,624 crore to ADIA's subsidiary, Platinum Invictus B 2025 RSC Limited.

This move aims to strengthen the bank's financial position, subject to receiving the required shareholder and regulatory approvals.

