Taiwan's Green Iguana Challenge: Balancing Ecosystem and Agriculture
Taiwan plans to cull up to 120,000 green iguanas to control their population, which has severely impacted the agricultural sector. The initiative encourages humane methods for population control. Experts and local governments push for responsible handling and public involvement in managing the reptile's invasion.
- Country:
- Taiwan
Taiwan is set to cull up to 120,000 green iguanas, with conservation advocates urging for humane methods in controlling the population that is disrupting the island's agriculture. In southern and central Taiwan, where farming is essential, approximately 200,000 iguanas exist.
Last year, specially trained hunting teams eliminated around 70,000 iguanas, offering bounties of up to USD 15 each. Local governments have enlisted public help in identifying iguana nests, recommending fishing spears as a humane option.
Hsu Wei-chieh of the Reptile Conservation Association of Taiwan emphasizes educating farmers on safe practices. Meanwhile, Tsai Po-wen, a farmer in Pingtung, notes that training initiatives are fostering more effective and safer iguana control methods.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Dr. Jitendra Singh Calls for Industry-Govt Collaboration to Bolster Startups and Innovation Ecosystem
Designing Resilient MSME Ecosystems for Asia's Economic Growth
JK Cement Partners with DPIIT to Boost India's Manufacturing Ecosystem
Transforming Startup Ecosystems: Dassault Systèmes at CES 2025
India Gears Up for 2036 Olympics: Dr Mandaviya Urges Corporates to Strengthen Sports Ecosystem Through PPPs