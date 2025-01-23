Taiwan's Green Iguana Challenge: Balancing Ecosystem and Agriculture

Taiwan is set to cull up to 120,000 green iguanas, with conservation advocates urging for humane methods in controlling the population that is disrupting the island's agriculture. In southern and central Taiwan, where farming is essential, approximately 200,000 iguanas exist.

Last year, specially trained hunting teams eliminated around 70,000 iguanas, offering bounties of up to USD 15 each. Local governments have enlisted public help in identifying iguana nests, recommending fishing spears as a humane option.

Hsu Wei-chieh of the Reptile Conservation Association of Taiwan emphasizes educating farmers on safe practices. Meanwhile, Tsai Po-wen, a farmer in Pingtung, notes that training initiatives are fostering more effective and safer iguana control methods.

