Left Menu

Taiwan's Green Iguana Challenge: Balancing Ecosystem and Agriculture

Taiwan plans to cull up to 120,000 green iguanas to control their population, which has severely impacted the agricultural sector. The initiative encourages humane methods for population control. Experts and local governments push for responsible handling and public involvement in managing the reptile's invasion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pingtung | Updated: 23-01-2025 16:12 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 16:12 IST
Taiwan's Green Iguana Challenge: Balancing Ecosystem and Agriculture
  • Country:
  • Taiwan

Taiwan is set to cull up to 120,000 green iguanas, with conservation advocates urging for humane methods in controlling the population that is disrupting the island's agriculture. In southern and central Taiwan, where farming is essential, approximately 200,000 iguanas exist.

Last year, specially trained hunting teams eliminated around 70,000 iguanas, offering bounties of up to USD 15 each. Local governments have enlisted public help in identifying iguana nests, recommending fishing spears as a humane option.

Hsu Wei-chieh of the Reptile Conservation Association of Taiwan emphasizes educating farmers on safe practices. Meanwhile, Tsai Po-wen, a farmer in Pingtung, notes that training initiatives are fostering more effective and safer iguana control methods.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

 United States
2
Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

 Global
3
Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

 Global
4
Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025