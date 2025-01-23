SunShell Power Lights Up Prayagraj: A Solar Revolution
SunShell Power has inaugurated a 250 kW solar plant at Prayagraj railway station, providing over 7 million units of clean energy. This initiative is projected to cut annual carbon emissions by 3,220 tonnes and save around Rs 7 crore in power bills, emphasizing a shift to sustainable energy.
In a significant stride towards sustainable energy, Kolkata-based SunShell Power announced the commissioning of a 250 kW solar power plant at Prayagraj railway station on Thursday. Installed as Uttar Pradesh hosts the Mahakumbh, the plant is poised to transform the energy landscape of the city.
This solar plant is projected to yield over 7 million units of clean energy over its 25-year lifespan. Remarkably, it will also contribute to reducing carbon emissions by 3,220 tonnes annually—an environmental impact analogous to planting 1.5 lakh fully grown trees each year.
Highlighting the long-term benefits, SunShell Power Co-Founder and CEO Sayantan Chatterjee noted that the project will save the railway station an estimated Rs 7 crore in power expenses. This move reinforces their commitment to driving India towards a greener future.
