Left Menu

SunShell Power Lights Up Prayagraj: A Solar Revolution

SunShell Power has inaugurated a 250 kW solar plant at Prayagraj railway station, providing over 7 million units of clean energy. This initiative is projected to cut annual carbon emissions by 3,220 tonnes and save around Rs 7 crore in power bills, emphasizing a shift to sustainable energy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 23-01-2025 16:38 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 16:38 IST
SunShell Power Lights Up Prayagraj: A Solar Revolution
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant stride towards sustainable energy, Kolkata-based SunShell Power announced the commissioning of a 250 kW solar power plant at Prayagraj railway station on Thursday. Installed as Uttar Pradesh hosts the Mahakumbh, the plant is poised to transform the energy landscape of the city.

This solar plant is projected to yield over 7 million units of clean energy over its 25-year lifespan. Remarkably, it will also contribute to reducing carbon emissions by 3,220 tonnes annually—an environmental impact analogous to planting 1.5 lakh fully grown trees each year.

Highlighting the long-term benefits, SunShell Power Co-Founder and CEO Sayantan Chatterjee noted that the project will save the railway station an estimated Rs 7 crore in power expenses. This move reinforces their commitment to driving India towards a greener future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

 United States
2
Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

 Global
3
Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

 Global
4
Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025