India Showcases Leadership in Clean Energy at Mission Innovation 2025 in Seoul

In a powerful reaffirmation of its global leadership in clean energy innovation, India, through the Department of Biotechnology (DBT), Government of India, played a central role in the Mission Innovation (MI) Annual Gathering 2025, held from April 9 to 11 in Seoul, South Korea. The high-level multilateral platform brought together leaders, policymakers, scientists, and innovators from across the world to deliberate and collaborate on solutions for accelerating the global transition to clean energy.

India and the Mission Integrated Biorefinery

India, co-leading the Mission Integrated Biorefinery alongside the Netherlands under Mission Innovation 2.0, showcased its ambitious and holistic approach to sustainable biomanufacturing. This mission is one of several launched under the Mission Innovation umbrella to foster international cooperation in clean energy RD&D (Research, Development, and Demonstration).

The term “Mission Innovation”, coined by Indian Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi in partnership with then French President François Hollande during COP21 in Paris, encapsulates the vision of doubling clean energy R&D investments and strengthening international cooperation to make clean energy affordable, reliable, and accessible worldwide. India continues to be a key driving force in this global movement.

BioE3 Policy at the Forefront

A major highlight of India’s participation was the presentation of the BioE3 Policy – Biotechnology for Environment, Energy, and Economy. This landmark policy aligns with India’s vision for a low-carbon future and plays a transformative role in the development of bio-based alternatives for fuels, chemicals, and materials. Through BioE3, the DBT aims to foster enabling technologies that promote sustainable and low-emission manufacturing practices.

During multiple technical roundtables and policy discussions, the DBT showcased how the BioE3 Policy forms a backbone for India’s clean energy ambitions. It supports cutting-edge research in bio-based feedstocks, industrial biotechnology, waste-to-value approaches, and biomanufacturing solutions that address environmental and economic challenges.

Carbon Capture, Utilization, and Bioenergy (CCUB)

India’s integrated approach to Carbon Capture, Utilization, and Bioenergy (CCUB) received significant attention at the Seoul gathering. DBT representatives shared India’s progress in integrating CCUB technologies into biomanufacturing pathways for the production of fuels, platform chemicals, and advanced materials.

This integration not only enhances energy security but also contributes significantly to India’s net-zero targets by reducing greenhouse gas emissions from industrial processes. The MI community appreciated India’s progress and expressed strong interest in collaborative initiatives focusing on carbon-neutral production systems.

Collaborations and Knowledge Sharing

The DBT also actively participated in focused breakout sessions on biotechnology and biomanufacturing priorities. These sessions were organized around field visits to clean energy facilities, including institutions such as Hanyang University and the Korea Institute of Science and Technology (KIST). These visits, facilitated by the Indian Embassy in Seoul, enabled in-depth exchanges of knowledge and best practices between Indian and Korean scientists and policymakers.

The deliberations underscored the critical role of biomass-based RD&D in enabling clean energy transitions. Experts discussed the potential of biomass feedstocks to drive innovation in sustainable production systems and emphasized the need for international cooperation to scale technologies from lab to market.

A Shared Vision for Decarbonization

The Annual Gathering concluded with a renewed commitment among Mission Innovation Member countries to harness the potential of bioinnovations for fuels, chemicals, and materials. India’s contributions, particularly through the DBT’s leadership in the Integrated Biorefinery Mission, were lauded as exemplary in pushing forward the global decarbonization agenda.

The BioE3 Policy was identified as a replicable framework for other countries seeking to establish innovation-driven ecosystems for low-carbon manufacturing. India’s proactive engagement and strategic partnerships reaffirm its status as a global leader in sustainable biotechnology and clean energy development.

As the world confronts the dual challenge of climate change and sustainable growth, India’s role in Mission Innovation stands as a beacon of collaborative spirit and technological progress — reinforcing the idea that innovation, when shared globally, can power a cleaner and more equitable future.