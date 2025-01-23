Mumbai School Bomb Threat Sparks Major Response

A school in the Jogeshwari-Oshiwara area of Mumbai faced a bomb threat Thursday, igniting swift action from local police and emergency teams. The threat, conveyed via email, led to the immediate dispatch of explosive detection units to ensure the safety of students and staff, according to Mumbai Police.

This incident comes on the heels of a series of hoax bomb threats in Delhi, where over 400 schools received menacing emails. A juvenile was arrested in connection with these threats, which authorities deemed attempts to disrupt social harmony. Union Minister Piyush Goyal condemned such actions as efforts to destabilize national progress.

The apprehended individual, a public school student, was traced using advanced cyber investigative techniques. Officials recovered a laptop and two mobile phones, uncovering digital evidence linking him to the threats. The juvenile employed sophisticated methods to mask his identity but was caught after a detailed probe.

Further examination of the equipment confirmed his involvement in previous threats targeting numerous Delhi schools. The unsettling emails escalated tensions on January 8, 2025, causing school closures and widespread panic across 23 institutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)