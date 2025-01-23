Emilia Perez Leads Academy Award Nominations with Musical Brilliance

Netflix's Spanish language musical, Emilia Perez, has emerged as the frontrunner in the nominations for the upcoming Academy Awards, announced this Thursday.

Closely following Emilia Perez in the nominations are two notable films, The Brutalist and Wicked, both of which have garnered significant attention for their unique narratives and productions.

Emilia Perez's groundbreaking storytelling and compelling performances have catapulted it to the forefront of international cinema, reflecting a growing appreciation for diverse and innovative film-making across the global audience.

(With inputs from agencies.)