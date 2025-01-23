Empowering Women and Children: A Path to Progress

In a promising announcement, Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma reaffirmed his administration's ongoing commitment to enhancing the lives of women and children. Speaking at a themed workshop titled 'Strong Foundation-Bright Future' held in Jaipur, Sharma underscored the crucial role that women's and children's development plays in national progress.

The Chief Minister acknowledged the efforts of the Women and Child Development Department, which acts as a vital conduit for implementing empowerment and nutritional schemes across the region. The department's initiatives aim to uplift approximately 43 lakh individuals, including women and children, through Anganwadi centres.

With a bold and transparent approach, Sharma detailed the execution of several impactful programs such as the Mahila Suraksha, the One Stop Center Services, and the Work from Home Yojana, among others. These programs are designed to address safety, education, and economic empowerment, ensuring an inclusive future for women and children.

(With inputs from agencies.)