Empowering Women and Children: A Path to Progress

Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma emphasized the pivotal role of women and child development in national growth at a Jaipur workshop. He highlighted numerous schemes designed to empower women and ensure children's nutrition. The government is committed to transparency and efficiency in implementing these initiatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 23-01-2025 21:08 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 21:08 IST
In a promising announcement, Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma reaffirmed his administration's ongoing commitment to enhancing the lives of women and children. Speaking at a themed workshop titled 'Strong Foundation-Bright Future' held in Jaipur, Sharma underscored the crucial role that women's and children's development plays in national progress.

The Chief Minister acknowledged the efforts of the Women and Child Development Department, which acts as a vital conduit for implementing empowerment and nutritional schemes across the region. The department's initiatives aim to uplift approximately 43 lakh individuals, including women and children, through Anganwadi centres.

With a bold and transparent approach, Sharma detailed the execution of several impactful programs such as the Mahila Suraksha, the One Stop Center Services, and the Work from Home Yojana, among others. These programs are designed to address safety, education, and economic empowerment, ensuring an inclusive future for women and children.

