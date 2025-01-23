Left Menu

Alok Sharma Leads Transition Finance Council

Lord Alok Sharma, a notable British Indian peer and former COP26 president, is appointed Chair of the Transition Finance Council. The council aims to make the UK a hub for transition finance, crucial for meeting climate goals. It will involve various sectors to mobilize investment towards Net Zero targets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 23-01-2025 21:44 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 21:44 IST
Alok Sharma Leads Transition Finance Council
Alok Sharma
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Lord Alok Sharma, a British Indian peer and influential climate advocate, has been appointed the Chair of the Transition Finance Council. This strategic role comes after his tenure as the president of the COP26 UN Climate Conference, where he played a pivotal role in the historic Glasgow Climate Pact.

The City of London Corporation announced that the new council aims to position the UK as a leading market for 'high-integrity transition finance.' Leveraging the UK's strengths, the council seeks to facilitate economic transitions to meet cleaner energy objectives, drawing participation across financial and professional services, government, and civil society.

The council is a key recommendation from last year's Transition Finance Market Review. It will work towards scaling transition finance solutions, focusing on enabling broader access to capital for decarbonization activities. This initiative aligns with the overarching mission of boosting the UK as a central hub for sustainable finance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

 United States
2
Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

 Global
3
Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

 Global
4
Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025