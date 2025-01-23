Vandalism Sparks Probe: Ink and Objectionable Comments on Modi, Yadav Posters

Madhya Pradesh police have initiated an investigation following the defacement of posters featuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Mohan Yadav at a bus stop in Bhopal. The posters, located in front of Government Subhash Excellence School in Shivaji Nagar, were vandalized with ink and objectionable remarks.

Upon receiving reports of the vandalism, police forces promptly arrived at the scene. The Bhopal Municipal Corporation lodged a formal complaint, prompting the registration of an FIR at Habibganj police station. An immediate search was set in motion as authorities strive to apprehend the vandal.

Two specialized police teams have been tasked with this investigation, scrutinizing CCTV footage in hopes of identifying the suspect. Habibganj police station's in charge, Ajay Kumar Soni, assures swift action to bring the perpetrator to justice, while further inquiries continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)