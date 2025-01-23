Left Menu

Vandalism Sparks Probe: Ink and Objectionable Comments on Modi, Yadav Posters

Madhya Pradesh police launched an investigation after objectionable comments and ink defaced posters of PM Modi and CM Yadav in Bhopal. The incident at a Shivaji Nagar bus stop led to an FIR against unknown suspects. Two police teams are reviewing CCTV footage to identify the perpetrator.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-01-2025 21:56 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 21:56 IST
Vandalism Sparks Probe: Ink and Objectionable Comments on Modi, Yadav Posters
Habibganj police station in charge Ajay Kumar Soni (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Madhya Pradesh police have initiated an investigation following the defacement of posters featuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Mohan Yadav at a bus stop in Bhopal. The posters, located in front of Government Subhash Excellence School in Shivaji Nagar, were vandalized with ink and objectionable remarks.

Upon receiving reports of the vandalism, police forces promptly arrived at the scene. The Bhopal Municipal Corporation lodged a formal complaint, prompting the registration of an FIR at Habibganj police station. An immediate search was set in motion as authorities strive to apprehend the vandal.

Two specialized police teams have been tasked with this investigation, scrutinizing CCTV footage in hopes of identifying the suspect. Habibganj police station's in charge, Ajay Kumar Soni, assures swift action to bring the perpetrator to justice, while further inquiries continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

 United States
2
Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

 Global
3
Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

 Global
4
Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025