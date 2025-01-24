Global Markets Steady Amid Trump's Economic Rhetoric
Global markets steadied on Thursday as caution emerged over President Trump's economic policies, including AI infrastructure investments and proposed tariffs. Investors are wary of inflationary risks and possible interest rate hikes. Key stock indices experienced mixed performances, while oil prices fell amid concerns over global economic impacts.
Global stocks showed stability on Thursday following a rally that simmered due to President Donald Trump's spending initiatives for AI infrastructure. Investors remained cautious about his potential trade policies, particularly the imposition of tariffs.
At the World Economic Forum in Davos, Trump expressed his intentions to reduce global oil prices, interest rates, and taxes, while warning businesses against manufacturing abroad, hinting at new tariffs.
Wary of inflationary pressures, investors saw mixed equity market outcomes and rising Treasury yields. The MSCI index slightly increased by 0.3%, with notable changes in major U.S. stock indices, while European markets saw tech shares cooling. Trump's comments continued to influence currency and oil markets, keeping global economic impacts front and center.
(With inputs from agencies.)
