Left Menu

Israel Holds Steady on Interest Rates Amid Global Uncertainty

The Bank of Israel has maintained its short-term interest rate at 4.50% due to global uncertainties such as U.S. tariffs and unrest in Gaza. Despite suggestions for potential rate cuts, Governor Amir Yaron emphasized stabilizing markets and supporting economic activity amid ongoing inflation challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-04-2025 21:32 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 21:32 IST
Israel Holds Steady on Interest Rates Amid Global Uncertainty
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Bank of Israel announced on Monday that it has kept its short-term interest rates unchanged for the tenth consecutive meeting, citing extensive global uncertainties including U.S. President Donald Trump's tariffs and ongoing tensions in Gaza.

The decision to maintain the benchmark rate at 4.50% highlights the central bank's priority on stabilizing markets, reducing uncertainty, and monitoring inflation, despite the ongoing conflict with Hamas.

Governor Amir Yaron indicated that any changes to the interest rates would require a more stable economic environment. He emphasized the need for a better balance between supply and demand before considering any rate cuts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

 Global
2
Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

 Global
3
Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controversy

Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controv...

 Global
4
Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Words to Forecasts: ECB Leverages NLP to Predict Euro Area Inflation Trends

How E-Trucks and Private Charging Networks Can Transform Green Freight Systems

Global Recovery Falters: New World Bank Report Highlights Deepening Economic Risks

Global Oil Industry Wrestles With Instability While Eyeing a Cleaner Energy Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025