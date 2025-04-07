Israel Holds Steady on Interest Rates Amid Global Uncertainty

The Bank of Israel announced on Monday that it has kept its short-term interest rates unchanged for the tenth consecutive meeting, citing extensive global uncertainties including U.S. President Donald Trump's tariffs and ongoing tensions in Gaza.

The decision to maintain the benchmark rate at 4.50% highlights the central bank's priority on stabilizing markets, reducing uncertainty, and monitoring inflation, despite the ongoing conflict with Hamas.

Governor Amir Yaron indicated that any changes to the interest rates would require a more stable economic environment. He emphasized the need for a better balance between supply and demand before considering any rate cuts.

