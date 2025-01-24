Crisis Response: Rajouri's GMC Bolstered amid Mysterious Budhal Illness Outbreak

The Government Medical College (GMC) in Rajouri, located in Jammu and Kashmir, is ramping up its medical capabilities following an outbreak of an unidentified illness in Budhal village, where 17 fatalities have been reported. The health department has quickly assigned five child specialists and five anesthesiologists to bolster GMC Rajouri's efforts.

Dr. AS Bhatia, Principal of GMC Rajouri, asserted that the hospital is equipped with advanced technology to manage emergencies. He acknowledged staff shortages during the initial evacuation and praised prompt government action in assigning additional personnel. For over 40 days, the community has grappled with this health crisis, highlighting the urgency of the situation.

Advanced care ambulances are now on standby, and six patients from Budhal are currently being treated at GMC Hospital Rajouri, with recovery expected soon. The village has been designated a containment zone, and local lawmaker Javaid Iqbal has urged the central government to provide air ambulances, facilitating patient transfers in emergencies.

The illness, presenting symptoms such as fever, sweating, vomiting, dehydration, and loss of consciousness, remains a mystery as tests have yet to reveal any bacterial or viral cause. Government departments remain on high alert, working tirelessly to address the crisis. MLA Javaid Iqbal witnessed the tragedy firsthand and continues to call for more resources, including the potential deployment of air ambulances to Jammu or Rajouri for critical care transfers.

While some patients have been airlifted to Jammu for further treatment, logistical challenges have prevented transfers to Chandigarh and Delhi's premier medical institutions for additional care. Calls for reinforcement of GMC Rajouri remain urgent as the region braces for a potential wider outbreak.

