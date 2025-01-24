Jaipur's Seniors Battling HMPV on the Road to Recovery

Two senior citizens in Jaipur have tested positive for the human metapneumovirus (HMPV) but are reportedly in stable condition after receiving treatment. The hospital authorities made this announcement on Thursday, revealing that both individuals are currently admitted to the Sawai Man Singh Hospital in Jaipur.

According to Deepak Maheshwari, Principal of Sawai Man Singh Medical College, the patients include a 70-year-old and a 50-year-old, both with underlying health conditions. Despite their co-morbidities, they are recovering well, and measures have been taken to isolate them in separate enclosures.

The patients presented symptoms resembling flu, including cold, cough, and fever. As a precaution, health officials advise the continued use of masks and social distancing, akin to Covid-19 practices. Meanwhile, Haryana Health Minister Arti Singh Rao reassured citizens that the situation is under control and urged people not to panic, given the virus's treatable nature. She advocated for vigilance during winter, citing the increased likelihood of pneumonia and advised regular mucus tests and hand hygiene.

On January 9, the World Health Organization (WHO) reported a surge in acute respiratory infections such as HMPV across the Northern Hemisphere, adhering to expected seasonal patterns.

