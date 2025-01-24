Cash Incentives Revitalize Australia's Construction Industry

Australia's Prime Minister, Anthony Albanese, has announced a series of cash incentives to bolster the nation's overstretched construction industry. The incentives include A$10,000 for each construction apprentice, aimed at addressing workforce shortages and contributing to pre-election spending initiatives.

Albanese stated that many apprentices are deterred from training due to the potential to earn higher wages in retail. His government is committed to encouraging Australians to pursue and remain in trade careers.

This initiative is part of a grander plan costing A$627 million over four years to meet the target of constructing 1.2 million homes. Housing affordability remains a significant election issue amid skyrocketing living costs.

(With inputs from agencies.)