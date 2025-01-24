Left Menu

Northern Arc Capital and DCB Bank Forge Digital Lending Revolution

Northern Arc Capital and DCB Bank Ltd. have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to boost digital lending capabilities using Northern Arc's nPOS platform. The nPOS technology aims to streamline loan operations, enhance security, and facilitate various financial partnerships, thus empowering underserved households and businesses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 24-01-2025 11:56 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 11:56 IST
Northern Arc Capital, a leading NBFC in India, partners with DCB Bank Ltd. to boost digital lending capabilities. The collaboration centers around utilizing Northern Arc's nPOS platform, a cloud-based API-enabled solution that streamlines loan origination, underwriting, disbursement, and reconciliation processes.

The nPOS platform offers enhanced efficiency and security, featuring multi-factor authentication, encryption, and customizable rule engines. These features enable banks to make data-driven decisions and quickly adapt to market fluctuations, all while expanding their retail portfolios.

The partnership is expected to empower underserved demographics, with Northern Arc's commitment exemplified through innovative platforms like nPOS, aiming to unlock new opportunities and deliver substantial value to stakeholders across India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

