Left Menu

Uneven Climate Transition Threatens South Africa's Socio-Economic Divide

South Africa’s uneven climate strategies highlight a growing socio-economic divide. While affluent cities progress with green job initiatives, poorer regions risk being excluded. The Climate Change Act mandates a unified transition approach, but varied preparedness threatens job prospects in coal-dependent regions. Experts call for coordinated efforts and community inclusion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-01-2025 12:32 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 12:32 IST
Uneven Climate Transition Threatens South Africa's Socio-Economic Divide

South Africa faces a growing socio-economic divide due to inconsistent climate strategies, as highlighted in recent research. Wealthier cities like Durban, Cape Town, and Johannesburg advance in reducing emissions and adapting to climate impacts, while less affluent regions lag behind.

The northeastern province of Mpumalanga, crucial for coal production, risks increased unemployment with coal plant closures unless green jobs fill the gap. South Africa's Climate Change Act aims for government policy alignment, but discrepancies remain significant.

Experts stress coordinating among government levels to harmonize climate plans, supporting poorer regions, and integrating community voices. South Africa's acceptance of the Just Energy Transition Partnership (JETP) underscores its shift towards renewables while ensuring local employment protection.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

 United Kingdom
2
Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

 Global
3
New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

 Global
4
Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets prison in US

Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025