Burberry's Resilient Festive Sales Boost Despite Expected Decline
British luxury brand Burberry reported a 4% drop in quarterly comparable store sales, surpassing market expectations due to robust festive demand in the Americas. Analysts initially predicted a 12% decline in sales for the third quarter, but Burberry's results have proven more favorable than anticipated.
British luxury fashion house Burberry has defied market expectations by reporting a mere 4% drop in quarterly comparable store sales.
This performance comes as a surprise given the analysts' forecast of a 12% decline for the third quarter ending in December, based on a company-compiled consensus estimate.
The stronger-than-expected outcome was primarily driven by robust festive demand in the Americas, boosting the company's overall sales figures.
