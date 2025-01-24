Blast Rocks Maharashtra Ordnance Factory, Rescue Operations In Full Swing

A devastating explosion shook the Ordnance factory in Jawahar Nagar, Bhandara district, Maharashtra, on Friday morning, officials have confirmed. Collector Sanjay Kolte informed that the blast caused the factory's roof to collapse, prompting immediate deployment of earthmovers to clear the debris.

With 12 individuals initially trapped, emergency services acted swiftly, rescuing two people so far. Firefighters and ambulances rushed to the scene upon receiving news of the incident. Rescue and medical teams are fully engaged in the ongoing operation to locate any potential survivors.

As the situation develops, authorities are working tirelessly to ascertain the cause of the explosion. Updates will be provided as further details become available.

(With inputs from agencies.)