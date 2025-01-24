Yogi Adityanath Criticizes Akhilesh Yadav Over Maha Kumbh Remarks

In a staunch critique, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath lambasted Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav for his remarks on the Maha Kumbh, accusing him of undermining the faith of Indians. The comments were made during a public rally in Milkipur Assembly constituency ahead of the upcoming by-polls.

CM Yogi drew a sharp contrast between the praise the Maha Kumbh received globally and the critiques from Yadav, alleging that the Samajwadi Party has historically been against iconic symbols like Ram Mandir and Kashi Vishwanath.

The Chief Minister further accused the party of being mired in property disputes and sympathizing with criminal elements, juxtaposing this with the Samajwadi Party's criticism. Yadav had previously condemned the Yogi government for holding a cabinet meeting at Mahakumbh, questioning the propriety of using such religious events for political purposes.

(With inputs from agencies.)