Left Menu

Britain's Defence Boost: £9 Billion Submarine Contract with Rolls-Royce

Britain has awarded Rolls-Royce a £9 billion contract to design and build nuclear submarine reactors. This strengthens the UK's at-sea deterrent and the AUKUS pact, aligning with increased defence spending amidst tensions with Russia. The contract is expected to create jobs and save £400 million.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-01-2025 15:43 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 15:32 IST
Britain's Defence Boost: £9 Billion Submarine Contract with Rolls-Royce
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

The United Kingdom has entered into a significant £9 billion contract with Rolls-Royce, focusing on the design, creation, and support of nuclear reactors for its submarine fleet. This move aligns with U.S. appeals for heightened defence investments.

This contract aims to bolster the Royal Navy's continuous at-sea deterrent, which ensures that a nuclear-armed submarine is always on patrol. It also reinforces the AUKUS defence alliance with the United States and Australia. The announcement followed U.S. President Donald Trump's call for NATO allies to allocate 5% of GDP to defence.

Amid rising tensions with Russia, exemplified by a recent Russian spy ship in UK waters, the UK announced it would raise defence spending to 2.5% of GDP, with details expected in a forthcoming Strategic Defence Review. The Rolls-Royce contract is projected to save the UK £400 million and secure thousands of jobs, showcasing defence as a driver of economic growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

 United Kingdom
2
Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

 Global
3
New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

 Global
4
Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets prison in US

Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025