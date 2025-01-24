Science and Cooperation: Amit Shah's Bold Vision for Agriculture

Union Cooperation Minister Amit Shah highlighted the transformative potential of blending science with the cooperative sector in agriculture during his speech in Malegaon, Nashik. Emphasizing the need for ground-level action, Shah critiqued NCP chief Sharad Pawar for his lack of concrete contributions to the sector during his term as Agriculture Minister.

To bolster the integration of science in agriculture, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Jai Vigyan' slogan complements the historic 'Jai Jawan Jai Kisan.' Shah announced the establishment of Bharat Cooperative Organics Ltd under his ministry to market and package organic products efficiently. This initiative reflects the government's vision of achieving 'Atmanirbhar' or self-reliance.

Shah outlined resolved issues such as tax reductions worth Rs 46,000 crore for sugar mills, infrastructure improvements, and the promotion of ethanol blending. Highlighting the Ministry of Cooperation's role, created by the Modi government in July 2021, Shah underscored its mandate to rejuvenate the cooperative movement in India.

