Private Tutor Arrested in Madhya Pradesh: Scandal Unfolds as Videos Leak

A disturbing scandal has emerged from Madhya Pradesh's Vidisha district, where a 28-year-old private tutor has been taken into custody. According to police reports on Friday, the individual, who manages a coaching center in Sironj, is accused of engaging in inappropriate acts with students and filming these heinous activities to use as leverage against them.

The situation came to light when a video documenting these acts leaked, prompting family members of five distressed students to report the matter to the local police station. Responding swiftly, the authorities filed a case against the teacher under several stringent sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Juvenile Justice Act.

Vidisha Superintendent of Police, Rohit Kashwani, confirmed the arrest and assured the public that ongoing investigations will reveal more details. Meanwhile, the accused is under thorough interrogation, and further legal actions will be based on the investigation outcomes.

(With inputs from agencies.)