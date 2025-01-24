Left Menu

Private Tutor Arrested in Madhya Pradesh: Scandal Unfolds as Videos Leak

A private tutor in Madhya Pradesh's Vidisha district has been arrested for alleged misconduct with students. This arrest followed the leak of incriminating videos leading to multiple family complaints. Authorities have registered cases under child protection laws, and further investigations are in progress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-01-2025 16:02 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 16:02 IST
Private Tutor Arrested in Madhya Pradesh: Scandal Unfolds as Videos Leak
Vidisha Superintendent of Police Rohit Kashwani (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A disturbing scandal has emerged from Madhya Pradesh's Vidisha district, where a 28-year-old private tutor has been taken into custody. According to police reports on Friday, the individual, who manages a coaching center in Sironj, is accused of engaging in inappropriate acts with students and filming these heinous activities to use as leverage against them.

The situation came to light when a video documenting these acts leaked, prompting family members of five distressed students to report the matter to the local police station. Responding swiftly, the authorities filed a case against the teacher under several stringent sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Juvenile Justice Act.

Vidisha Superintendent of Police, Rohit Kashwani, confirmed the arrest and assured the public that ongoing investigations will reveal more details. Meanwhile, the accused is under thorough interrogation, and further legal actions will be based on the investigation outcomes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

 United Kingdom
2
Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

 Global
3
New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

 Global
4
Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets prison in US

Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025