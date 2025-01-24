Halwa Ceremony: A Sweet Prelude to the Union Budget

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman took part in the traditional 'halwa' ceremony on Friday, marking the final stage of preparations for the Union Budget 2025-26, set to be revealed in the Lok Sabha on February 1.

This ceremonial ritual involves the preparation and serving of traditional dessert 'halwa' to finance ministry officials involved in the budget process, reinforcing a sense of camaraderie and marking their essential 'lock-in' period.

Moving to a digital format, the 'halwa' ceremony continues as an enduring tradition amidst evolving budgetary processes, highlighting the government's commitment to preserving cultural practices while embracing modern technology.

(With inputs from agencies.)