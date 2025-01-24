Left Menu

American Mother to Face Justice in U.S. for Double Murder of Her Own Children

Kimberlee Singler, an American woman charged with the murder of two of her children, can be extradited from the UK to the U.S. A London judge rejected her plea against extradition over potential life imprisonment without parole, citing no breach of human rights.

A UK judge has ruled that Kimberlee Singler, wanted in the U.S. for allegedly murdering two of her children, can be extradited from Britain. The 36-year-old woman is charged in Colorado with seven counts, including the first-degree murder of her young son and daughter.

Prosecutors allege the horrifying acts occurred during a custody battle with Singler's ex-partner. She allegedly shot and stabbed her nine-year-old daughter and seven-year-old son and also attempted to kill her third child, an 11-year-old girl. Singler has denied all accusations against her.

Despite Singler's legal team arguing that extradition would breach her human rights due to the risk of a life sentence without parole, Judge John Zani dismissed the challenge, asserting that her rights would not be violated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

