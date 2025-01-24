American Mother to Face Justice in U.S. for Double Murder of Her Own Children

A UK judge has ruled that Kimberlee Singler, wanted in the U.S. for allegedly murdering two of her children, can be extradited from Britain. The 36-year-old woman is charged in Colorado with seven counts, including the first-degree murder of her young son and daughter.

Prosecutors allege the horrifying acts occurred during a custody battle with Singler's ex-partner. She allegedly shot and stabbed her nine-year-old daughter and seven-year-old son and also attempted to kill her third child, an 11-year-old girl. Singler has denied all accusations against her.

Despite Singler's legal team arguing that extradition would breach her human rights due to the risk of a life sentence without parole, Judge John Zani dismissed the challenge, asserting that her rights would not be violated.

(With inputs from agencies.)