Sembcorp's Solar Milestone: Oman's Largest Utility-Scale Solar Project

Sembcorp Industries has launched a groundbreaking 588 MW solar power project in Oman, marking its entry into the Middle East market with its first greenfield renewables development. The project was officially inaugurated by Bilarab bin Haitham Al Said, son of Sultan Haitham bin Tariq, highlighting the strong partnership between Sembcorp and the local government.

This massive solar power plant, touted as the 'largest utility-scale solar farm' in Sembcorp's global renewables portfolio, aligns with Oman's Vision 2040. It aims to advance the nation's renewable energy agenda by providing clean energy to approximately 60,000 households and significantly curbing carbon emissions.

The project, completed four months ahead of schedule, is underpinned by a 20-year power purchase agreement with Nama Power and Water Procurement Company. Utilizing advanced bi-facial photovoltaic solar panels and Sembcorp's proprietary platform, NetZeroOS, the plant ensures optimal sunlight capture and real-time energy management.

