Maha Kumbh 2023: A Harmonious Confluence and Exemplary Organization

Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal commended the impressive arrangements at the ongoing Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, labeling them as 'excellent.' During his visit, the minister emphasized the gathering's symbolic representation of unity at the Triveni Ghats. Meghwal attended the 'Mera Samvidhan, Mera Swabhiman' event later, reinforcing the spiritual essence of the occasion that included the sacred 'Ganga Snan.'

In an interview with ANI, Meghwal stated, 'I've been to Kumbhs before, but the facilities at Prayagraj's Mahakumbh stand out as exceptional. The sheer number of people gathered at the Triveni Ghats sends a powerful message of unity. Today, I also plan to join the event 'Mera Samvidhan, Mera Swabhiman.' Experiencing the 'Ganga Snan' today was profoundly spiritual.' Earlier, Meghwal participated in a sacred dip at the Triveni Sangam.

Echoing the sentiment, Rajya Sabha MP Sudha Murty praised the Maha Kumbh's arrangements, describing them as 'clean, safe, divine, grand, and digital.' Murty suggested that this organizational model could serve as an exemplar for other governments. She arrived in Prayagraj for the Maha Kumbh on Monday and was notably impressed by the event's scale and organization. Authorities are gearing up for the upcoming Mauni Amavasya on January 29, a significant date expected to draw large crowds of devotees.

'The arrangements are commendable, providing a clean, safe, and digital experience. It's my first Kumbh, and this arrangement model is something other governments could certainly adopt,' she remarked. The Maha Kumbh, which began on January 13, spans until February 26. Upcoming major bathing dates include January 29 (Mauni Amavasya - Second Shahi Snan), February 3 (Basant Panchami - Third Shahi Snan), February 12 (Maghi Purnima), and February 26 (Maha Shivaratri).

(With inputs from agencies.)