Unprecedented Security Unveiled for 76th Republic Day Celebrations

In anticipation of the 76th Republic Day celebrations, New Delhi has instituted extensive security operations. The capital will feature a multi-layered security framework, including vehicle checks, thorough frisking, as well as the deployment of about 15,000 police personnel, according to New Delhi Deputy Commissioner of Police, Devesh Kumar Mahla.

Mahla detailed several thousand CCTV cameras installed at strategic locations, emphasizing comprehensive preparedness similar to the measures taken during the Delhi elections. VIP security is enhanced, with expected attendance from around 1 lakh individuals, including foreign dignitaries and VIPs.

Residents are encouraged to comply with security protocols and report any suspicious activity. QR codes have been issued for added security. As the celebrations align with other significant events, the role of women in the armed forces is also being showcased, highlighted by Major Radhika Sen's contributions.

(With inputs from agencies.)