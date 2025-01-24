Left Menu

Unprecedented Security Unveiled for 76th Republic Day Celebrations

New Delhi will witness extensive security measures for the 76th Republic Day, with 15,000 police personnel, multilayer checks, and thousands of CCTV cameras ensuring safety. Key officials highlight the preparedness and urge public cooperation as major celebrations and elections draw near.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-01-2025 22:23 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 22:23 IST
Unprecedented Security Unveiled for 76th Republic Day Celebrations
New Delhi Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Devesh Kumar Mahla.(Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In anticipation of the 76th Republic Day celebrations, New Delhi has instituted extensive security operations. The capital will feature a multi-layered security framework, including vehicle checks, thorough frisking, as well as the deployment of about 15,000 police personnel, according to New Delhi Deputy Commissioner of Police, Devesh Kumar Mahla.

Mahla detailed several thousand CCTV cameras installed at strategic locations, emphasizing comprehensive preparedness similar to the measures taken during the Delhi elections. VIP security is enhanced, with expected attendance from around 1 lakh individuals, including foreign dignitaries and VIPs.

Residents are encouraged to comply with security protocols and report any suspicious activity. QR codes have been issued for added security. As the celebrations align with other significant events, the role of women in the armed forces is also being showcased, highlighted by Major Radhika Sen's contributions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

 United Kingdom
2
Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

 Global
3
New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

 Global
4
Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets prison in US

Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025