Tragic Loss: Son of Mumbai Police Officer Dies in Apparent Suicide

A 20-year-old man, identified as Harsh Mhaske, allegedly took his own life by shooting himself in Mumbai's Lower Parel area. The deceased was the son of a Mumbai Police constable. Authorities have launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-01-2025 23:34 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 23:34 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic turn of events, a 20-year-old man has died by suicide in Mumbai's Lower Parel neighborhood, police said on Friday.

The deceased has been identified as Harsh Mhaske, the son of a local police constable who serves in the Mumbai Police's Special Protection Unit.

Authorities are actively investigating the unfortunate incident, with more details expected as the investigation progresses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

