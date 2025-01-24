Tragic Loss: Son of Mumbai Police Officer Dies in Apparent Suicide
A 20-year-old man, identified as Harsh Mhaske, allegedly took his own life by shooting himself in Mumbai's Lower Parel area. The deceased was the son of a Mumbai Police constable. Authorities have launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death.
In a tragic turn of events, a 20-year-old man has died by suicide in Mumbai's Lower Parel neighborhood, police said on Friday.
The deceased has been identified as Harsh Mhaske, the son of a local police constable who serves in the Mumbai Police's Special Protection Unit.
Authorities are actively investigating the unfortunate incident, with more details expected as the investigation progresses.
